Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given New $34.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARWR. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 29,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,576,130.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 456,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,687,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,236. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133,347 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

