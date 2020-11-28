Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.40.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHT. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of AHT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,753,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,815. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.63. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

