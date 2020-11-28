ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $402.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded up $14.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $437.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,982. ASML has a 12 month low of $191.25 and a 12 month high of $438.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $396.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.53.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $1.4095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in ASML by 33.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $92,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 12.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.