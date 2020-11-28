ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAZY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.11. 30,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,969. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

