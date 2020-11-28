Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ARGGY stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

