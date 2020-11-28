At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOME shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on At Home Group in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In other At Home Group news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip L. Francis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 27,003 shares of company stock worth $385,796 and sold 366,330 shares worth $7,839,462. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in At Home Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 512,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in At Home Group by 876.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 484,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in At Home Group by 67.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 164,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

HOME stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,543,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.92. At Home Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that At Home Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.