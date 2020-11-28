Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atkore International Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.86. Atkore International Group has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%.

In other Atkore International Group news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $294,712.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,817.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,039 shares of company stock worth $3,909,399. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $780,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,794 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore International Group by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 124,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 51,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 71,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 45,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

