Atrion Co. (ATRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 on December 15th

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Atrion has increased its dividend payment by 48.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years.

ATRI stock opened at $594.41 on Friday. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $567.00 and a fifty-two week high of $764.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $619.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $638.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.15.

ATRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet cut Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services; and marine and aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

