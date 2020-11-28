AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,797,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AT&T were worth $51,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.03. 15,649,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,342,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

