Augur (REP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.00 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One Augur token can now be bought for $15.54 or 0.00089514 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $170.89 million and $8.00 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Augur has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00075246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00372720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.95 or 0.02972850 BTC.

About Augur

REP is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

