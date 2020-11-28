Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by DSM Capital Partners LLC

DSM Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 478,891 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.7% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of Automatic Data Processing worth $153,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $175.25. The company had a trading volume of 588,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,025. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

