Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7,737.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 939,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,023,000 after purchasing an additional 927,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after acquiring an additional 907,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after acquiring an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.25. The stock had a trading volume of 588,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.52. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

