Aviva plc (AV.L) (AV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 on January 21st

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Aviva plc (AV.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 287.60 ($3.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 287.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Aviva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62).

Get Aviva plc (AV.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £6,786.08 ($8,866.06). Also, insider Amanda Blanc bought 324,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,000,651.96 ($1,307,358.19).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aviva plc (AV.L) from GBX 366 ($4.78) to GBX 349 ($4.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 369.82 ($4.83).

About Aviva plc (AV.L)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva plc (AV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva plc (AV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.