Axa S.A. Acquires 21,584 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $94,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 120,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $23,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.7% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $205.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,429,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,821. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

