Axa S.A. Acquires 32,280 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $142,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 351,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 226,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the last quarter. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,312,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 277,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,766,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.6% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 140166 upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. The company had a trading volume of 22,717,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,707,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 117.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares in the company, valued at $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,684,496.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,000 shares of company stock worth $13,273,050. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

