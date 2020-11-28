Axa S.A. Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,298 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $102,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752,328 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,702,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,250,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,367,000 after buying an additional 93,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock worth $22,315,438 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $84.90. 2,188,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,880. The company has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

