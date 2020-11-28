Axa S.A. Boosts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Axa S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,340 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.38% of Autodesk worth $194,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth $3,827,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 57.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $73,104.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,106 shares of company stock worth $691,806. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Griffin Securities increased their target price on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.20.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.81. 886,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $282.49. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 716.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

