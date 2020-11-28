Axa S.A. Buys 167,934 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Danaher worth $114,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $10,154,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,294 shares of company stock worth $41,091,861. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Danaher stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,632. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

