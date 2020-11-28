Axa S.A. Buys 18,904 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 545,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,904 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $80,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 96.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,527 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 72.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,390,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,039,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,796,000 after acquiring an additional 822,590 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.07.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $147.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $115.92 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

