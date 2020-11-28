Axa S.A. Buys 2,345 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $82,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Equinix by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 54,590 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.75, for a total value of $902,717.75. Insiders have sold 15,555 shares of company stock worth $12,223,358 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.68.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $6.98 on Friday, hitting $700.52. 469,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,664. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $769.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $741.08. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.