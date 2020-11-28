Axa S.A. Buys 24,039 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.09% of 3M worth $82,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 18.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in 3M by 3,127.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 225,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,184,000 after purchasing an additional 218,900 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in 3M by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its position in 3M by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 45,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,299 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.31.

3M stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,587. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

