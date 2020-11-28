Axa S.A. Cuts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 418,157 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Axa S.A. owned 0.11% of Medtronic worth $154,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,367.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $2,493,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 900,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,493,000 after purchasing an additional 36,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,691,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

