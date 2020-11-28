Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,144 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Axa S.A. owned 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $152,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after buying an additional 361,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.99. 3,084,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,278,538. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

