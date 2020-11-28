Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,439 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $90,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,296,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,642,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,530 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after purchasing an additional 688,659 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.94. 631,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $259.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.92.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.10.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total value of $488,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $874,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,508,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,536,304 shares of company stock worth $613,552,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

