Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,964 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131,440 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $92,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,664,000 after buying an additional 120,034 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 341,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,204,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after buying an additional 91,876 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $327.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.59.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $8.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.53 and its 200-day moving average is $263.65. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

