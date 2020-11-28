Axa S.A. Decreases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,044 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.28% of ANSYS worth $77,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,159,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other ANSYS news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $7.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.41. 209,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,415. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $357.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 74.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.37.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.33.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.