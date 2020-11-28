Axa S.A. Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Axa S.A. increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,258 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.18% of Activision Blizzard worth $109,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATVI traded up $1.63 on Friday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,382,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,453. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $15,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 275,002 shares of company stock valued at $21,248,416 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

