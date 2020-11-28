Axa S.A. Grows Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,651 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for approximately 1.0% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Axa S.A. owned 0.79% of Ferrari worth $268,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,598,000 after buying an additional 99,907 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ferrari by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 103,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.74. The stock had a trading volume of 150,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,844. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.34.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.70.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Featured Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.