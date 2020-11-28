Axa S.A. Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,854 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.9% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of PayPal worth $242,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist dropped their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.05.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.39. 5,363,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,002,828. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $216.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $247.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

