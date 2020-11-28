Axa S.A. Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,133 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.22% of NXP Semiconductors worth $75,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.30 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,708. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.59.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,905. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of -299.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

