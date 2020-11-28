Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,330 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $77,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Eastern Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 51,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,733,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 208,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,171. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

