Axa S.A. Has $103.51 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,447 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $103,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $210,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $389,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 449,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after buying an additional 68,298 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 962,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,011,000 after buying an additional 37,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,660,961. The company has a market cap of $512.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.87. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $102.44.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

