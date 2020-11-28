Axa S.A. Has $112.03 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 296,042 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $112,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after buying an additional 40,784,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,335,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,749,000 after buying an additional 3,529,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,109.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 422,704 shares of company stock valued at $34,299,719. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.26. 919,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,779. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.66.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

