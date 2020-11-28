Axa S.A. Has $114.96 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,994 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of American Tower worth $114,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,115,354,000 after buying an additional 696,521 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,573,000 after buying an additional 476,541 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,973,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $960,460,000 after buying an additional 329,912 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,965,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,181,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,381,000 after buying an additional 1,619,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $234.09. The company had a trading volume of 937,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,718. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.78. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.