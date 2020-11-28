Axa S.A. Has $121.43 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of Accenture worth $121,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 190,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Accenture by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 194,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after buying an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,481. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.12. 888,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $250.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.93 and its 200-day moving average is $222.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

