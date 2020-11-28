Axa S.A. Has $129.06 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75,147 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $129,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,818,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after acquiring an additional 280,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.56.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $71,478.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.41. 1,434,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,589. The company has a market capitalization of $146.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

