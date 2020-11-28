Axa S.A. Has $141.15 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $141,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,068 shares of company stock valued at $50,957,752. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,121,566. The firm has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.40 and a 200-day moving average of $130.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

