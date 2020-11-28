Axa S.A. Has $141.79 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150,494 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.07% of NIKE worth $141,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,847,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $2,531,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 737,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,619,637. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.25. 3,506,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,291. The company has a market cap of $210.75 billion, a PE ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $136.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.44.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

