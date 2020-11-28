Axa S.A. Has $144.02 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176,344 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.27% of Global Payments worth $144,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,181.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Global Payments by 47.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Natixis increased its stake in Global Payments by 139.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 163,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,062,000 after acquiring an additional 95,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $197.03. 679,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.39.

In other news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,512 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

