Axa S.A. Has $154.32 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Axa S.A. cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,485,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 418,157 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $154,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 13.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 775,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,538,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 319,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 49.7% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 191.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after acquiring an additional 71,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.59. 2,082,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,691,776. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

