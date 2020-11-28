Axa S.A. Has $335.38 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 759,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.2% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $335,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,217 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.95 on Friday, reaching $453.40. 899,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,146. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $475.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $481.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

