Axa S.A. Has $359.68 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $359,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alphabet by 62.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after acquiring an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

GOOG stock traded up $21.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,793.19. The stock had a trading volume of 884,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,149. The firm has a market cap of $1,212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,818.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,662.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,528.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.