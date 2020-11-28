Axa S.A. Has $371.16 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $371,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 952 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock traded up $22.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,787.02. The stock had a trading volume of 739,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,493. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,816.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,657.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,525.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.