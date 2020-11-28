Axa S.A. Has $78.72 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 369.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041,920 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.14% of Applied Materials worth $78,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 219,444 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141,103 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 249.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 54,601 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $82.66. 3,098,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,537,988. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $83.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

