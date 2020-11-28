Axa S.A. Has $80.73 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,904 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly and worth $80,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 389,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,717,000 after buying an additional 204,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $7,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,753,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $115.92 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.07.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.