Axa S.A. Has $86.55 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Intuit worth $86,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.24. 528,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,609. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.66. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $377.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.28.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at $30,532,566.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,536 shares of company stock worth $15,073,078. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

