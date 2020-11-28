Axa S.A. Has $86.95 Million Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Verisk Analytics worth $86,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.23. 350,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,770. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.28. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $206.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $5,227,358.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,946,564.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $43,080,783 over the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.42.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

