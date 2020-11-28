Axa S.A. Has $93.55 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Axa S.A. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,281,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 478,911 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $93,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,649,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,342,098. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

