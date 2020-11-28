Axa S.A. Has $99.06 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $99,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,773 shares of company stock valued at $13,600,558 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $107.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,979,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,918,899. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

