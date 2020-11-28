Axa S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 54,584 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.8% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Axa S.A. owned 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $217,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,975 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $530.45. 4,181,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,639,289. The stock has a market cap of $328.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $538.99 and its 200 day moving average is $456.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.